BRUSSELS Oct 31 Italy's biggest power utility Enel is keen for a stake in the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) project that aims to pump Azeri gas to Europe, CEO Fulvio Conti said on Wednesday.

"We're still discussing with them. We're keen on doing this, but we have not finalised our discussion," Conti told Reuters during a visit to Brussels.

Earlier this year, an industry source close to TAP said Enel was interested in taking a 10-20 percent stake and TAP has repeatedly said it is open to new shareholders.

Conti did not specify the size of any share.

TAP is one of two projects short-listed to connect up with a link across Turkey to ship Azeri gas to the European Union and diversify EU gas supplies, which are dominated by Russian energy.

The other project in the running is Nabucco West, which would take a more northern route to Austria's Baumgarten hub, compared with the TAP link into Italy.

So far, TAP's shareholders are EGL AG of Switzerland (42.5 percent), Norway's Statoil (42.5 percent) and E.ON Ruhrgas of Germany (15 percent).

Nabucco's six shareholders are Austria's OMV AG, Germany's RWE AG, Hungary's MOL through its gas pipeline operator FGSZ, Turkey's Botas, BEH of Bulgaria and Romania's Transgaz. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis editing by William Hardy)