BRUSSELS, April 29 European Union regulators
opened an extensive investigation on Wednesday into the way
European governments subsidise utilities to insure against
blackouts to check that such support schemes do not breach state
aid rules.
Capacity mechanisms are used in some EU countries such as
Britain and France to fund electricity generation that may not
be cost-effective but is needed to guarantee supply during peak
demand.
The European Commission said it would ask Belgium, Croatia,
Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Poland, Portugal,
Spain and Sweden for information on existing schemes or plans to
set up one.
"This sector inquiry sends a clear signal to member states
to respect EU state aid rules when implementing capacity
mechanisms, and contributes to the Commission's goal to build a
true Energy Union in Europe," European Competition Commissioner
Margrethe Vestager said.
Reuters reported on April 1 that the EU executive would
launch a probe into the sector.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee and Barbara Lewis; editing by Adrian
Croft)