* Security of supply plan for gas this year, power next
* Russia not the only concern
RIGA, April 16 The European Union is working on
emergency plans to make member states better prepared for any
kind of energy supply outages, Europe's energy and climate chief
said on Thursday.
Already last year the European Commission carried out gas
stress tests to find out which parts of Europe were most
vulnerable, given uncertainty surrounding the European Union's
biggest energy supplier Russia.
Russia last year cut off gas to Ukraine, the main transit
route for Gazprom to ship gas to the EU, because of a
pricing dispute.
Nations have also experienced power outages. Last month, the
Amsterdam region suffered a power blackout of more than five
hours that forced flights to divert.
Climate and Energy Commissioner Miguel Arias Canete said the
Commission would deliver security of supply proposals for gas
late this year and electricity next year.
"We are going to make big modifications to the security
supply regulation. It will be done taking into account the
results of the stress tests we did last year," Arias Canete told
a news conference following a meeting of energy ministers in
Riga.
Building on existing regional cooperation and an analysis of
where the weak points were, he said the Commission would develop
"full contingency planning".
At the same time, to try to ensure the emergency plans are
never actually be needed, the Commission would continue to seek
a greater range of energy suppliers and supply routes, Arias
Canete said.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Gederts Gelzis, editing by
William Hardy)