* EU executive wants 2020 end to environmentally harmful aid
* Commission paper urges shift to environment taxes
* Industry, activists criticise plan as too vague
By Juliane von Reppert-Bismarck
BRUSSELS, Sept 14 European Union policymakers
may scrap subsidies for energy, water and transport and impose
new taxes as they seek to curb use of finite resources and
accelerate the shift towards a lower carbon economy, a draft
text seen by Reuters on Wednesday showed.
The European Commission is expected to publish a 2050
"Roadmap to a Resource Efficient Europe" next week to lay out
plans to limit waste and improve efficiency.
"Member states are invited to prepare plans and timetables
to phase out (environmentally harmful subsidies, or EHS) as part
of their national reform programmes," the draft copy of the plan
said, noting that state-backed programmes in the field of
energy, transport and water often carry a negative environmental
impact.
"The Commission will monitor and guide the phasing out of
EHS in the European Semester as of 2012," the draft says, adding
that by 2013 aid decisions will be made on the basis of resource
efficiency.
But with power over fiscal and parts of subsidy policy in
the hands of national governments, and EU industry wary of
adding more cost to production, it is unclear how much of the
Commission's roadmap will be adopted into national legislation.
"By 2020 (environmentally harmful subsidies) will be phased
out, with transitional measures for people in need," the draft
said.
Europe's environment chief Janez Potocnik admitted it could
be hard to reconcile the conflicting concerns of
environmentalists and industry and convince member states to
adjust national policies along environmental lines.
But he insisted the roadmap would help the bloc's drive
toward long-term competitiveness and economic health.
"We talk about the idea, not a concrete proposal," he said.
"We have an enormous environmental debt. We have to start to
repay it."
NOT CONCRETE
Several future proposals promised in Wednesday's draft will
be limited to requests for EU governments to improve their
resource efficiency, but they will stop short of concrete
legislative proposals, which need approval from national
governments and the European Parliament.
The draft will also suggest new fiscal and economic
incentives for producing resource-efficient goods.
"By 2020 the shift to a share of environmental taxation in
public revenues of an EU average of more than 10 percent …will
create a level playing field and support the economy to achieve
greater resource efficiency," the draft says.
"Member states are invited to, within fiscal consolidation
measures, shift taxation away from labour to environmental
impacts," it adds.
In 2012, the Commission will also propose new rules that
would impose environmental requirements on big public works and
infrastructure projects.
The draft drew criticism both from Europe's business
community and environmental activists -- with the industry
warning of an excess of red tape and activists wanting stricter
rules.
"The effect of these measures on competitiveness must be
carefully checked. Let's make sure fiscal policy for instance
will not jeopardise the competitiveness of European industry,"
said Alexandre Affre, senior adviser on environment and energy
at business lobby BusinessEurope.
Activists dismissed the roadmap as inadequate, saying it
ignored the environmental and political implications of Europe's
import dependence and was too weak on phasing out harmful
subsidies.
"Resource efficiency is about reducing the EU's risk of
exposure to harmful activities that undermine its natural
resource base and its future economic and social stability,"
said Sanjeev Kumar of environment group E3G.
"Instead of outlining an action plan on how to reduce this
risk the Commission has come forward with a collection of
immature reflections without concrete action," he added.
