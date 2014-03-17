* Berlin faced EU probe over subsidies for heavy power users

* Germany overhauling renewable energy law

* Exemptions to stay in some sectors (Adds background)

By Markus Wacket

BERLIN, March 17 The European Commission and the German government have reached broad agreement over disputed exemptions to green energy charges that Berlin grants heavy industry, German industry and government sources said on Monday.

A deal would signal the end to a dispute that has unsettled energy-intensive industries in Europe's largest economy and left Germany facing a probe by Brussels over whether the exemptions gave such companies an unfair advantage.

"We are in agreement on nearly all points," a government representative told Reuters.

The sources said industries exempt from green power support costs would be limited to export-sensitive sectors such as aluminium, chemicals, paper and steel. Large firms with more than 100 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of annual electricity usage would also be almost completely exempt from such costs.

The Commission - the EU executive - has said Germany's industrial discounts on green surcharges, worth 5.1 billion euros ($7.1 billion) in 2014, might sometimes be justified to keep energy-intensive firms in Europe, but it had concerns.

Around 2,000 German heavy energy users such as BASF and ThyssenKrupp have been exempt from a surcharge to pay for Germany to quit nuclear power and move to green energy. Ordinary consumers have to pay the levy.

These firms face the possibility of having to pay back the discounts should the EU rule them unfair. The sources said there was no agreement yet over whether there would be a repayment - which would be a deep blow for the firms concerned.

Germany is undergoing Europe's deepest energy transformation as it exits nuclear power. The biggest task facing the new government is a reform of the law on renewable energy and how to pay for the switch.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's cabinet wants to agree the new rules on subsidies for renewable energy and on industry discounts from the green energy surcharge in April, in parallel with an EU decision on new guidelines on green subsidies.

The new German rules were mostly in line with the EU guidelines, according to a draft of the document. ($1 = 0.7181 euros) (Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Alexandra Hudson, Vera Eckert and Sarah Marsh; Editing by Dale Hudson)