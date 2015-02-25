* Energy Union strategy meant to decrease need for Russian
fuel
* Environmental critics says too much emphasis on gas
* Commission says energy links could save 40 bln euros per
year
(Updates with official launch)
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Feb 25 EU policymakers on Wednesday
unveiled plans to ensure the free flow of gas and power to every
corner of the 28-member bloc, hailing it as the biggest energy
shake-up for more than half a century.
Since the establishment in 1951 of the Coal and Steel
Community, the precursor of the European Union, advocates of
transnational unity have demanded closer cooperation on energy.
The European Commission, the EU executive, says the clash
with Russia over its seizure of Ukraine's Crimea region means
there is the strongest case yet to pool resources across the EU,
which relies on Moscow for around a third of its energy.
But national governments have always jealously guarded their
own control over energy decisions, largely because of strategic
needs and their stance on the environment.
"It's the biggest energy project since the Coal and Steel
Community," Maros Sefcovic, European Commission vice president
responsible for energy union, said. "It's a very deep energy
transition."
Europe's energy union strategy includes a raft of measures
and will be followed by legislative proposals.
It aims to improve infrastructure to share available
supplies across borders, partly with EU money; to end regulated
pricing, increase the number of liquefied natural gas (LNG)
terminals and enforce existing EU law on competition.
The Commission is also calling on member states and
companies to consult it when negotiating with big suppliers,
such as Russia, in an attempt to end Moscow's strategy of divide
and rule that has allowed some countries to secure more
favourable deals than others.
Previous attempts to persuade firms or nations to divulge
information to the Commission have met stiff resistance, but
Sefcovic said he was convinced member states could be persuaded
of the mutual benefit in the current geopolitical context.
Russia's conflict with Ukraine has been complicated by a row
over gas pricing, which last year led Russian producer Gazprom
to cut off supplies to Kiev.
"It's a completely different reality today," Sefcovic said,
drawing the contrast with previous discussions on sharing
contract details. "We have to make it very, very clear it will
be for the benefit of EU member states (to share information)."
Environmental campaigners have criticised the energy union
as placing too much emphasis on diversifying gas suppliers and
not enough focus on renewable energy, although they welcomed
pledges to improve energy efficiency.
But some sectors of industry said the new determination to
enforce law on cross-border energy use was a breakthrough.
"Energy policy in Europe has too long been dominated by
national initiatives," Johannes Teyssen, CEO of Germany's
largest energy group, E.ON, said in an email.
"Europe must use this opportunity and implement the
Commission's action plan consistently to actually create a
common European energy policy. This will reduce costs and will
benefit the customer."
The Commission says better energy connections can save
consumers up to 40 billion euros ($45 billion) per year, roughly
80 euros per capita across the bloc of 500 million citizens.
($1 = 0.8811 euros)
(Editing by Philip Blenkinsop and Dale Hudson)