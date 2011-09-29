BRUSSELS, Sept 29 The European Union's top energy official said on Thursday he was unsure whether the bloc would meet a 2014 deadline for creating a single EU-wide market for gas and electricity.

"I do have some doubts as to whether this goal is achievable by that deadline," EU Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said in Brussels.

EU rules to liberalise energy markets are designed to increase competition and drive down prices for consumers, by forcing giant utilities to open their gas and electricity distribution networks to new operators. (Reporting by Charlie Dunmore; editing by Rex Merrifield)