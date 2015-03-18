* Transparency would cover intergovernmental agreements
* Companies say commercial sensitivities could still be at
stake
* Analysts say liberalisation real route to lower prices
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, March 18 A push to make gas contracts
agreed with countries such as Russia more transparent has
pitched Poland against Germany ahead of energy talks among
European Union leaders on Thursday.
The Brussels summit is meant to advance progress towards a
single energy union in which power and gas would flow freely
across borders, reducing the bloc's reliance on Russian gas and
countering Gazprom's divide-and-rule tendency.
But the danger is the focus will be on a clash between
Germany, which has negotiated successfully with Gazprom, and
Poland, which pays higher prices, EU sources say.
They said Hungary, whose nuclear contract with Russia has
led to objections from EU regulators, also has reservations.
A draft prepared for the summit, seen by Reuters, calls for
greater transparency on the gas market by ensuring "all
agreements with external suppliers that may affect EU energy
security" conform to EU law. "Confidentiality of commercially
sensitive information will be safeguarded," it says.
EU sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, made clear
this would relate only to intergovernmental agreements.
These have involved gas-buying by East European governments
or cover pipelines between nations, such as Russia's abandoned
South Stream project, whose failure was linked to its
non-compliance with EU law.
There are around 40 intergovernmental contracts, compared
with some 300 commercial gas-supply contracts with companies,
whose terms are closely guarded.
Gazprom, which supplies about a third of EU gas, is the
target of an EU antitrust investigation for allegedly
overcharging customers in Eastern Europe, thwarting rival
suppliers and blocking the free flow of gas.
The prices Gazprom charges are not public. Industry
estimates have found Poland pays $370 per thousand cubic metres
compared with $310 for Germany.
Even with commercial deals excluded, EU diplomats said
Germany was opposed and that more transparency could lead to the
disclosure of sensitive data.
Poland, however, has support.
Claudio de Vincenti, Italy's deputy industry minister, told
reporters he favoured "an ex-ante interaction between the
European Commission and member states" on energy contracts.
Other nations say EU executive involvement could lead to
lower prices.
However, analyst Tim Boersma of the Brookings Institution in
Washington said transparency alone would not solve the problem.
"The focus should be on increasing competition, foremost by
(infrastructure) investments to integrate markets," he said.
Cheaper oil, which has knock-on effects for gas
prices, has improved the position of Poland's state-run PGNiG
. The company is renegotiating with Gazprom, as are
German utilities such as RWE.
Industry association IOGP, which represents oil and gas
producers, welcomed EU diplomatic support in negotiations, but
said the Commission "should not have a role in markets where
contracts are agreed on a commercial basis".
(Additional reporting by Francesco Guarascio in Brussels, Vera
Eckert in Frankfurt, Vladimir Soldatkin in Moscow and Agnieszka
Barteczko in Warsaw; Editing by Dale Hudson)