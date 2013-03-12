BRUSSELS, March 12 The European Union needs to
cut greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent by 2030 and increase
the share of renewable energy to 30 percent by then, the
executive European Commission said in a draft paper on new
energy targets.
The paper seeks to open the EU debate on policy goals for
2030, intended to take over from a set of 2020 targets.
The current goals for 2020 are to cut greenhouse gases by 20
percent from 1990 levels, increase the share of renewable energy
in the mix to 20 percent and improve energy efficiency by 20
percent.
