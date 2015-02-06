* European Commission strategy due Feb 25
RIGA, Feb 6 Creation of a single European energy
market is the focus as ministers meet on Friday in Latvia aiming
to improve cross-border cooperation and reduce reliance on
imported Russian supplies.
Latvia and Baltic neighbours Estonia and Lithuania
historically have been dependent on Russian natural gas and
lacked the connections to other European Union nations needed to
diversify.
Ministers aim to reduce such barriers across Europe, making
the sharing of gas and power easier and cheaper for EU countries
and others. The European Commission will publish its strategy on
Feb 25.
Friday's meeting should mark "the time when we finally move
away from 28 national policies", said Commission Vice President
Maros Sefcovic, who has responsibility for energy union.
There has been some progress already, with the EU organising
reverse flows on gas pipelines to Ukraine after Russia shut off
supply to Kiev last June.
A liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal has been built in
Lithuania, one is under way in Poland and another is planned in
Finland, opening the door to imports from Qatar and other
suppliers.
By the end of the decade, plans call for Azerbaijan to pipe
gas to the EU via Turkey, a new gas link between Lithuania and
Poland, and another connecting Finland and Estonia.
SECURITY OF SUPPLY
Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region last year
underscored the need for Brussels to do more to safeguard the
EU's energy supply.
Europe relies on Russia for about a third of its gas, almost
half of which is piped via Ukraine.
While EU deliveries were not disrupted after Russia cut off
Ukraine's supply, continuing tensions with Moscow, including its
plans to divert piped supplies away from Ukraine, have spurred
talks on better EU cooperation and the need for alternative
supplies.
Friday's talks in Riga bring together energy ministers, EU
commissioners, industry representatives and environment
campaigners demanding "an energy and climate union".
Yet after decades of EU member states putting national
interests first, some analysts remain sceptical.
In Latvia itself, EU laws calling for liberalisation have
been slow to take root. Its gas market remains controlled by
Latvijas Gaze, a company in which Russian gas
exporter Gazprom holds a 34 percent stake.
That has slowed development of a regional gas market using
Latvia's underground storage and LNG from Lithuania's import
terminal, for example.
Vice President Sefcovic insists the Commission's new
approach will accelerate progress.
He has pledged tough legal action including fines for
nations that fail to enforce existing law on energy market
liberalisation. The Commission is also planning new legislation,
including power market reforms.
