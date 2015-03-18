* Transparency would focus on intergovernmental agreements

* Companies say commercial sensitivities could still be at stake

* Analysts say liberalisation real route to lower prices (Updates with more diplomatic comment)

By Barbara Lewis and Francesco Guarascio

BRUSSELS, March 18 A push to make gas contracts agreed with countries such as Russia more transparent has pitched Poland against Germany ahead of energy talks among European Union leaders on Thursday.

The Brussels summit is meant to advance progress towards a single energy union in which power and gas would flow freely across borders, reducing the bloc's reliance on Russian gas and countering Gazprom's divide-and-rule tendency.

But a clash between Germany, which has negotiated successfully with Gazprom, and Poland, which pays higher prices, is likely to dominate the energy debate, EU sources say, adding they expected it would be heated.

Hungary, whose nuclear contract with Russia has led to objections from EU regulators, and some other nations also have reservations.

Italy has aligned itself with Poland's drive for transparency, although it has said much would depend on implementation.

A draft prepared for the summit, seen by Reuters, calls for greater transparency on the gas market by ensuring "all agreements with external suppliers that may affect EU energy security" conform to EU law. "Confidentiality of commercially sensitive information will be safeguarded," it says.

EU sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the focus had been on intergovernmental contracts, deemed less sensitive, but deals involving companies could also be included.

There are around 40 intergovernmental contracts, covering for instance Russia's abandoned South Stream project, whose failure was linked to its non-compliance with EU law.

Commercial gas-supply contracts, whose terms are particularly closely guarded, are more prevalent. EU officials say there are around 300 of these.

Gazprom, which supplies about a third of EU gas, is the target of an EU antitrust investigation for allegedly overcharging customers in Eastern Europe, thwarting rival suppliers and blocking the free flow of gas.

The prices Gazprom charges are not public. Industry estimates have found Poland pays $370 per thousand cubic metres compared with $310 for Germany.

Those pushing for transparency say it would improve EU nations' negotiating stance and help to lower prices, while opponents say it could expose sensitive commercial data.

Analyst Tim Boersma of the Brookings Institution in Washington said transparency alone was not a solution. "The focus should be on increasing competition, foremost by (infrastructure) investments to integrate markets," he said.

Cheaper oil, which has knock-on effects for gas prices, has improved the position of Poland's state-run PGNiG . The company is renegotiating with Gazprom, as are German utilities such as RWE. (Additional reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic in Milan, Vera Eckert in Frankfurt, Vladimir Soldatkin in Moscow and Agnieszka Barteczko in Warsaw; Editing by Dale Hudson and William Hardy)