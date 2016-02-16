* Brussels seeks ex-ante approval of EU intergovernment
BRUSSELS, Feb 16 Brussels made a push on Tuesday
for new powers to vet EU energy deals, taking on national
governments in its drive to create a single EU energy market and
curb reliance on Russian gas.
Under the European Commission's proposal, bilateral gas
deals between any of the EU's 28 member states and third
countries such as Russia would require its prior approval.
The EU executive also wants access to gas contracts,
currently sealed by commercial secrecy, that account for more
than 40 percent of annual gas needs in a member state or are
"key to security of supply".
Both moves are likely to raise the hackles of big EU states.
"To prevent gas supplies' crises, national policies are not
enough," European Climate and Energy Commissioner Miguel Arias
Canete told reporters.
Baltic and southeastern European nations are among the most
dependent on Russian gas - paying around 16 percent more for it
in 2016 than others in the bloc, according to the EU.
Germany, however, imports the highest volumes, for which it
gets preferential prices from Russia's top natural gas producer
Gazprom.
The Commission said it is seeking transparency, including on
the volumes, duration and conditions for suspension of gas
supplies but not prices.
Germany - already at loggerheads with Poland, Italy and
other states over plans to expand the Nord Stream pipeline to
pump more Russian gas to Germany, bypassing Ukraine - is likely
to oppose greater oversight of its energy deals.
Its share of gas supplies from Gazprom is below the
threshold proposed by the Commission for access to commercial
contracts, but the doubling of Nord Stream would put Germany
above it.
"If it goes over the threshold, all contracts with the
supplier have to be notified - the old and the new," Arias
Canete said.
The EU executive says it needs the new rules because while
about a third of 124 energy-related intergovernmental agreements
in Europe fail to comply with EU law, contesting them has proved
difficult.
It wants to avoid a repeat of the legal headaches it faced
when it ruled that Gazprom's planned South Stream pipeline under
the Black Sea ran counter to EU competition law, but had little
clout to untangle the web of deals Russia had cut with eastern
European states.
Part of the proposal obliging regional cooperation to
safeguard security of supply is also sensitive at a time when a
profusion of crises from migration to Britain's threat to leave
the EU is challenging the bloc's unity.
DIVERSITY OF SUPPLY
Concern in Europe over relying on Russia for 40 percent of
gas needs since pricing spats between Moscow and Kiev disrupted
gas supplies has grown in the wake of Russia's seizure of the
Crimea region from Ukraine in March 2014.
The EU has succeeded in increasing renewables and the use of
reverse-flow pipelines to allow gas to course east as well as
west, maximising available supplies. But some countries are
still 100 percent dependent on Russian gas.
Given declining gas production in Europe, the Commission
assumes EU demand will remain roughly stable at 370 to 440 bcms
per year over the next decade.
Expanding access to liquefied natural gas (LNG), which now
makes up roughly 10 percent of European imports, is one way
Brussels seeks to diversify supply - predicting LNG prices will
converge with cheaper pipeline gas.
While it sees gas as a cleaner replacement than coal,
environmental groups say the plan fails the goals of slashing
greenhouse emissions agreed at last year's U.N. Summit in Paris.
The EU wants to speed construction of LNG interconnectors
known as Projects of Common Interest that are entitled to
funding.
The strategy is informed in part by the experience of
Lithuania, where investment in an LNG plant led to an almost 20
percent price cut in gas supplies from Gazprom.
