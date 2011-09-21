* Governments seen opposed to EU oversight of energy accords

* EU official says states also blocking new efficiency rules

By Charlie Dunmore

BRUSSELS, Sept 21 Major European Union countries are opposed to plans to give the bloc's executive Commission oversight of bilateral energy deals with countries outside the EU, a senior European Commission official said on Wednesday.

The Commission proposed new rules earlier this month that would force EU states to share the details of planned energy accords in advance with Brussels, and giving the EU executive the power to negotiate some energy deals on behalf of governments.

Analysts have interpreted the plan as an attempt to prevent cosy bilateral ties between big gas consumers, such as Germany and Italy, and main EU supplier Russia.

The head of the Commission's energy department, Philip Lowe, said the EU's 27 member states had set out their positions on the proposals earlier this week at an informal meeting of energy ministers in Poland.

"Without exception, all smaller member states strongly backed the direction of the paper," Lowe told an EU energy policy seminar held by the Brussels-based think-tank Bruegel.

"Without exception, all the major member states said 'well, we might be prepared to look at it on a case-by-case basis if there is some justification, but in other cases bilateral agreements are a national issue'," he said.

Lowe said bigger EU governments had agreed on the need to ensure energy deals are in line with the bloc's internal energy market rules -- but they were against revealing the details of such deals in advance, as proposed by the Commission.

"You don't need to be Einstein to work out what that all leads to: a mess. A mess for investors and a mess legally," Lowe said.

ENERGY INEFFICIENCY

He also criticised EU governments for seeking to obstruct binding rules to promote energy efficiency, as part of efforts meet the bloc's aspirational goal of a 20 percent cut in energy use by 2020.

In June, EU energy chief Guenther Oettinger proposed rules obliging energy firms to cut energy sales by 1.5 percent each year, and requiring 3 percent of public buildings annually to be given an energy-efficient makeover.

Lowe said the Commission made its proposal after EU governments refused to consider making the bloc's 20 percent energy efficiency target legally binding.

"But the conclusion of the last meeting (with governments) was 'well, we don't really like binding measures either'," he said.

"So they don't like binding targets or binding measures, and yet they regard energy efficiency as the most important priority of the European Union. Sorry, but we must stop this," Lowe said.

The EU's efficiency goal is designed to cut Europe's carbon emissions while also keeping a lid on an energy import bill that currently amounts to about 270 billion euros ($370 billion) a year for oil and 40 billion euros for gas.

But the EU is falling far short of its goal, and is set to only achieve about 9 percent efficiency gains by 2020.

Oettinger has said he will give EU countries two years to get energy efficiency savings back on track before proposing legally binding targets. (Reporting by Charlie Dunmore, editing Rex Merrifield and Anthony Barker) ($1=.73 Euro)