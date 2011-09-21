* Governments seen opposed to EU oversight of energy accords
* EU official says states also blocking new efficiency rules
(Adds reaction, paragraphs 14,15)
By Charlie Dunmore
BRUSSELS, Sept 21 Major European Union countries
are opposed to plans to give the bloc's executive oversight of
bilateral energy deals with countries outside the EU, a senior
European Commission official said on Wednesday.
The Commission proposed new rules earlier this month that
would force EU states to share the details of planned energy
accords in advance with Brussels, and giving the EU executive
the power to negotiate some energy deals on behalf of
governments.
Analysts have interpreted the plan as an attempt to prevent
cosy bilateral ties between big gas consumers, such as Germany
and Italy, and main EU supplier Russia.
The head of the Commission's energy department, Philip Lowe,
said the EU's 27 member states had set out their positions on
the proposals earlier this week at an informal meeting of energy
ministers in Poland.
"Without exception, all smaller member states strongly
backed the direction of the paper," Lowe told an EU energy
policy seminar held by the Brussels-based think-tank Bruegel.
"Without exception, all the major member states said 'well,
we might be prepared to look at it on a case-by-case basis if
there is some justification, but in other cases bilateral
agreements are a national issue'," he said.
Lowe said bigger EU governments had agreed on the need to
ensure energy deals are in line with the bloc's internal energy
market rules -- but they were against revealing the details of
such deals in advance, as proposed by the Commission.
"You don't need to be Einstein to work out what that all
leads to: a mess. A mess for investors and a mess legally," Lowe
said.
ENERGY INEFFICIENCY
He also criticised EU governments for seeking to obstruct
binding rules to promote energy efficiency, as part of efforts
meet the bloc's aspirational goal of a 20 percent cut in energy
use by 2020.
In June, EU energy chief Guenther Oettinger proposed rules
obliging energy firms to cut energy sales by 1.5 percent each
year, and requiring 3 percent of public buildings annually to be
given an energy-efficient makeover.
Lowe said the Commission made its proposal after EU
governments refused to consider making the bloc's 20 percent
energy efficiency target legally binding.
"But the conclusion of the last meeting (with governments)
was 'well, we don't really like binding measures either'," he
said.
"So they don't like binding targets or binding measures, and
yet they regard energy efficiency as the most important priority
of the European Union. Sorry, but we must stop this," Lowe said.
The EU's efficiency goal is designed to cut Europe's carbon
emissions while also keeping a lid on an energy import bill that
currently amounts to about 270 billion euros ($370 billion) a
year for oil and 40 billion euros for gas.
Some capitals have argued that existing national efficiency
schemes are proof that EU-wide rules are unnecessary, said
Monica Frassoni, President of the European Alliance to Save
Energy.
"Some of Europe's largest countries including Germany and
the UK already seem to be taking an ideological stance against
this legislation, even though earlier this year governments
committed to take 'decisive action' to put the EU back on
track," she said.
But the EU is falling far short of its goal, and is set to
only achieve about 9 percent efficiency gains by 2020.
Oettinger has said he will give EU countries two years to
get energy efficiency savings back on track before proposing
legally binding targets.
(Reporting by Charlie Dunmore, editing Rex Merrifield and
Alison Birrane)
($1=.73 Euro)