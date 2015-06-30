* Draft proposals expected to be published in July
* Plans suggest dropping plus symbols, just letters
BRUSSELS, June 30 New rules on labelling
appliances to show consumers how much energy they use will be
simpler and consistent across the European Union, according to a
draft European Commission proposal seen by Reuters.
European Union nations use a system of letters as well as
plus symbols to guide consumers when they buy products such as
fridges or washing machines. An A label with three pluses is
placed on appliances that use as little energy as possible.
The draft, seen by Reuters, which is expected to be
published on July 15, together with proposed reforms for the EU
Emissions Trading System and a discussion document on
electricity markets, says the labelling system needs to be
streamlined, so all EU nations adopt a simple, clear approach.
It proposes abandoning the plus signs and instead adopting a
classification using letters from A to G in seven different
colours to show consumption of energy, with A being the most
efficient and G the least.
The draft says the simplification is in line with a push for
smarter EU law, although it could struggle to convince
Eurosceptic critics in nations such as Britain, where a media
storm was whipped up over EU rules requiring vacuums and kettles
to use less energy.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis, editing by William Hardy)