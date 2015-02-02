* Poland's Tusk had proposed single buyer idea
* Many in Europe see it as anti-competitive
BRUSSELS/WARSAW Feb 2 European Union nations
can only work together to buy natural gas, as part of efforts to
reduce Russia's negotiating power, on a voluntary basis, the
EU's energy boss said on Monday.
The idea that EU countries could join forces to try to
negotiate more favourable gas contracts with Russia's Gazprom
was put forward last year by Poland's then prime
minister Donald Tusk.
Tusk has since taken up an EU job as president of the
European Council.
On a visit to Warsaw, Maros Sefcovic, a vice-president in
the European Commission, said many west European countries were
opposed to the idea of working as a single EU gas buyer because
they believed it breached competition and free-market rules.
The view was different in central and eastern Europe, where,
he said, countries might be able to collaborate on a voluntary
basis or in the event of a market failure or crisis.
But any negotiations based on "aggregation of demand" would
have to be "in full respect of EU law and WTO (World Trade
Organization) obligations", he added.
Gazprom's prices to Poland, which uses around 16 billion
cubic metres (bcm) of gas annually, are among the highest in
Europe. Poland's largest gas distributor PGNiG, seeking
cheaper prices, launched talks with Gazprom last November.
The European Commission has made energy union, based on
better energy connections to share out available supplies and
reduced reliance on imports of fossil fuel, a priority.
Later this week, Latvia, holder of the EU presidency until
the end of June, will hold a conference to kick off the debate
ahead of official presentation later this month of the
Commission's vision of how energy union will work.
