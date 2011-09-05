BRUSSELS, Sept 5 The European Union's executive
will seek to boost its powers to direct European energy
relations with countries outside the bloc this week, draft
proposals seen by Reuters on Monday showed.
EU governments will for the first time have to notify the
European Commission of planned bilateral energy pacts with
countries such as Russia, allowing the executive to scrutinise
such deals, details of legislative proposals to be unveiled on
Wednesday showed.
The Brussels-based EU executive will for the first time be
able to request the power to negotiate energy deals on behalf of
the 27-member bloc where agreements will have repercussions for
the whole EU, according to the draft.
The executive will also push for deeper relations between
the EU, Russia and Ukraine to avoid a repeat of gas supply
disruptions, which in 2009 cut off gas supplies to consumers in
Poland and other EU states.
