BRUSSELS, Sept 5 The European Union's executive will seek to boost its powers to direct European energy relations with countries outside the bloc this week, draft proposals seen by Reuters on Monday showed.

EU governments will for the first time have to notify the European Commission of planned bilateral energy pacts with countries such as Russia, allowing the executive to scrutinise such deals, details of legislative proposals to be unveiled on Wednesday showed.

The Brussels-based EU executive will for the first time be able to request the power to negotiate energy deals on behalf of the 27-member bloc where agreements will have repercussions for the whole EU, according to the draft.

The executive will also push for deeper relations between the EU, Russia and Ukraine to avoid a repeat of gas supply disruptions, which in 2009 cut off gas supplies to consumers in Poland and other EU states.

