BRUSSELS, Sept 14 New rules to monitor trading
and prevent abuses in European wholesale energy markets were
approved by EU lawmakers on Wednesday, who said the regulations
would help to reduce consumer energy prices.
The rules ban the use of insider information and market
manipulation practices in a wholesale market estimated to be
worth around 500 billion euros ($683 billion) per year.
"We want pricing for consumers to be transparent, and
unfortunately there are too many deals in the wings paid for at
the end by the consumers with too high energy prices," German
liberal lawmaker Jorgo Chatzimarkakis said in a statement.
The legislation establishes a team of about 15 market
monitors, based at the Agency for the Cooperation of Energy
Regulators (ACER) in Slovenia, who will have extensive powers to
collect market data and flag market abuse.
ACER will also have access to data on the trade of carbon
emissions permits in the EU's Emissions Trading Scheme.
The requirements to report information on trades to ACER are
due to take effect in about six months, the statement said.
