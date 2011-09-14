BRUSSELS, Sept 14 New rules to monitor trading and prevent abuses in European wholesale energy markets were approved by EU lawmakers on Wednesday, who said the regulations would help to reduce consumer energy prices.

The rules ban the use of insider information and market manipulation practices in a wholesale market estimated to be worth around 500 billion euros ($683 billion) per year.

"We want pricing for consumers to be transparent, and unfortunately there are too many deals in the wings paid for at the end by the consumers with too high energy prices," German liberal lawmaker Jorgo Chatzimarkakis said in a statement.

The legislation establishes a team of about 15 market monitors, based at the Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) in Slovenia, who will have extensive powers to collect market data and flag market abuse.

ACER will also have access to data on the trade of carbon emissions permits in the EU's Emissions Trading Scheme.

The requirements to report information on trades to ACER are due to take effect in about six months, the statement said. (Reporting by Charlie Dunmore, editing by Jane Baird) ($1=0.73 Euro)