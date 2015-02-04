* Gazprom has said aims to cease shipping gas via Ukraine
* Gas deal between Ukraine, Russia only provisional
BRUSSELS Feb 4 Russia's proposal to pump gas to
the Turkish-Greek border and from 2019 to cease using Ukraine as
its main energy transit route to Europe is in breach of legally
binding contracts and is economically flawed, the EU's energy
chief said on Wednesday.
At the start of December, Russia announced it was scrapping
its South Stream pipeline to carry gas to southern Europe and
instead named Turkey as its preferred partner for an alternative
route named Turkish Stream.
Russia's state gas company Gazprom has since said
that from 2019 Ukraine would no longer be a gas transit route to
the European Union.
Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic said he raised the
issue during talks in Moscow last month and questioned whether
it could be economically viable to deliver suddenly the huge
volumes shipped via Ukraine to a different destination.
"I asked how this should be possible and how this could be
in accordance with long-term contracts which EU companies have,"
he said, adding these contracts had clauses that determined the
place where the gas would arrive.
He did not say what the Russian response was, although he
said there was a need to continue discussion to "come back to a
more rational debate".
Relations between Moscow and Brussels have deteriorated
since Russia annexed the Crimea region of Ukraine in March last
year.
Adding to the complexity of the conflict between Russia and
Ukraine, Russia last year cut off gas supplies to Kiev because
of unpaid gas bills.
An agreement brokered by the European Commission in October
last year has only provided a solution until the end of March,
raising the risk of further disruption.
