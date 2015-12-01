UPDATE 5-Galvanised by Kraft, Unilever keeps shareholders sweet with cash
* Combining foods/refreshment businesses into one organization (Adds comments, background)
BRUSSELS Dec 1 Britain secured European Union regulatory approval on Tuesday for its plan to finance the conversion of a coal plant at Lynemouth, northern England, to biomass.
The European Commission said a nine-month investigation showed that the project was in line with the 28-country bloc's environmental and energy goals.
"The project's contribution to the European renewable energy and CO2 emissions reduction targets clearly outweighs any potential distortions of competition that could be triggered by the state support," the EU executive said in a statement.
Lynemouth Power, a subsidiary of RWE Supply and Trading , operates the coal-fired plant. UK authorities will grant aid to the plant until 2027. The biomass facility is expected to use about 1.5 million tonnes of wood pellets annually to generate 420 megawatts of electricity. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Julia Fioretti)
* Combining foods/refreshment businesses into one organization (Adds comments, background)
LONDON, April 6 Copper closed lower on Thursday with investors largely cautious ahead of the first meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.
* Says delivers 3 A380 aircraft in Jan-March Source: http://bit.ly/1t5NPTj Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)