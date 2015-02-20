BRUSSELS Feb 20 The European Union will
consider "reframing" energy relations based on market conditions
with Russia when the time is right and for now is focusing on
building a strategic gas partnership with Ukraine, a draft
document shows.
The European Commission, the EU executive, is seeking to
create a single energy market, based on cross-border connections
to improve security of supply and reduce dependence on Russia,
which supplies roughly one third of EU energy.
Next week, the Commission is expected to publish formally
its strategy on an energy union.
"When the conditions are right, the EU will consider
reframing the energy relationship with Russia based on a level
playing field in terms of market opening, fair competition,
environmental protection and safety, for the mutual benefit of
both sides," a draft of the Energy Union Package seen by Reuters
says.
For now, it says particular attention will be paid to
upgrading "the strategic partnership on energy" with Ukraine.
It says it will address Ukraine's importance as a transit
country, as well as improving infrastructure and Ukraine's
energy efficiency to reduce its dependence on imports.
Russia's long-standing gas relations with the EU and
Ukraine, the main transit route for Russian gas to the EU, have
deteriorated since Russia's seizure of Ukraine's Crimea region
last year.
Fighting has persisted in Ukraine despite European efforts
to ensure a ceasefire takes hold.
Russian gas giant Gazprom last June cut off
supplies to Ukraine over a pricing dispute, only resuming them
after the European Commission brokered a temporary deal that
lasts until the end of March.
On Thursday, Russia started supplying gas to rebel-held
eastern Ukraine after Kiev suspended deliveries, citing damage
to the networks.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; Editing by Dale Hudson)