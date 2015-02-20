* European Commission expected to publish strategy next week
* Environment critics say too much focus on gas
* Eurosceptics accuse EU executive of "power grab"
(Adds detail, comment)
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Feb 20 The European Union will
consider "reframing" energy relations with Russia based on
market conditions when the time is right and for now will focus
on its strategic gas partnership with Ukraine, a draft document
shows.
The European Commission, the EU executive, has set as a
priority creating a single energy market, based on cross-border
connections to improve security of supply and reduce dependence
on Russia, which provides roughly one third of EU energy.
Russia's long-standing energy relations with the EU and
Ukraine, the main transit route for Russian gas to the EU, have
deteriorated since Russia's seizure of Ukraine's Crimea region
last year.
"When the conditions are right, the EU will consider
reframing the energy relationship with Russia based on a level
playing field in terms of market opening, fair competition,
environmental protection and safety," a draft of the Energy
Union Package seen by Reuters says.
For now, it says it will concentrate on upgrading "the
strategic partnership on energy" with Ukraine, improving its gas
transit infrastructure and energy efficiency to reduce Kiev's
need for Russian gas.
In parallel with the fighting in eastern Ukraine, Kiev and
Moscow are at odds over unpaid gas bills.
Russia's Gazprom last June halted supplies to
Ukraine over the gas dispute, only resuming deliveries after the
Commission brokered a deal that lasts until the end of March.
So far, the Commission has not been able to start
negotiating a new deal.
Underlining the energy tensions, Russia on Thursday started
supplying gas to rebel-held eastern Ukraine after Kiev suspended
deliveries, citing damage to the networks.
The Commission is expected to publish its energy strategy on
Wednesday.
Apart from making the EU more resilient to any disruption, a
robust energy union would increase competition and lower prices
for consumers, the Commission says.
A better grid can also integrate more carbon-free renewable
energy.
"We have to move away from an economy driven by fossil
fuels, an economy where energy is based on a centralised,
supply-side approach and which relies on old technologies and
outdated business models," the draft document says.
Environmental campaigners say the Commission's strategy is
still too focused on fossil fuels, rather then the renewable
sources that cut dependence on imports.
Eurosceptics are also critical, accusing the Commission of
trying to steal authority from national governments.
"A so-called energy union is in fact just an attempt by
Brussels to grab control over all international energy deals,"
British party UKIP said in a statement.
