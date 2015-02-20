Feb 20 The following are extracts from the 15 action points from the European Commission's draft energy union strategy, expected to be published officially next week.

1. Full implementation and strict enforcement of existing energy and related legislation is the first priority to establish the energy union.

2. The EU needs to reinforce the security of supply for electricity and better manage this security at the European level. The Commission will propose legislation on security of supply for electricity in 2016.

3. The EU needs to diversify its supply of gas and make it more resilient to supply disruptions. The Commission will propose a resilience and diversification package for gas in 2015-2016 by revising the existing security of gas supply Regulation.

The Commission will prepare a comprehensive strategy for liquid natural gas (LNG) and its storage, and the Commission will work with member states to develop access to alternative suppliers, including from the Southern Gas Corridor route, the Mediterranean and Algeria, in order to decrease existing dependencies on individual suppliers.

4. Intergovernmental agreements should comply fully with EU legislation and be more transparent.

5. The right infrastructure is a precondition for completing the energy market, integrating renewables and security of supply. The Commission will support the implementation of major infrastructure projects. In 2015, the Commission will create a dedicated Infrastructure Forum to discuss progress on major infrastructure projects with member states, regional cooperation groups and EU institutions.

6. The integration of renewables in the market and the currently uncoordinated development of capacity mechanisms in member states call for a review of the current market design. The Commission will propose a new European electricity market design in 2015, which will be followed by legislative proposals in 2016.

7. The regulatory framework set-up by the 3rd Internal Energy Market Package has to be further developed to deliver a seamless internal energy market to citizens and companies. The Commission will review the regulatory framework in 2015/16 and will propose appropriate actions to reinforce the European regulatory framework.

8. Regional approaches to market integration are an important part of the move towards a fully integrated EU-wide energy market.

9. Greater transparency on energy costs and prices as well as on the level of public support will enhance market integration and identify actions that distort the internal market.

10. The EU has set itself the target of reaching at least 27 percent energy savings by 2030. In 2015 and 2016, the Commission will review all relevant energy efficiency legislation and will propose revisions, where needed, to underpin the 2030 target.

11. Buildings have huge potential for energy efficiency gains. Retrofitting existing buildings to make them energy efficient and making full use of sustainable space heating and cooling will reduce the EU's energy import bills, reinforce energy security and cut energy costs for households and businesses.

12. The EU needs to speed up energy efficiency and decarbonisation in the transport sector, its progressive switch to alternative fuels and the integration of the energy and transport systems.

13. The EU agreed a climate and energy framework for 2030 at the October European Council. This now needs to be implemented. The EU will provide an ambitious contribution to the international climate negotiations. The Commission will propose legislation to achieve the greenhouse gas reduction target agreed at the October 2014 European Council both in the Emissions Trading System and in the sectors outside the Emissions Trading System.

14. The EU has agreed the target of at least 27 percent at EU level for renewable energy by 2030. The Commission will propose a new Renewable Energy Package in 2016-2017. This will include a new policy for sustainable biomass and biofuels as well as legislation to ensure that the 2030 EU target is met cost-effectively.

15. The EU needs to develop a forward-looking, energy and climate-related research and innovation strategy to maintain European technological leadership and expand export opportunities.