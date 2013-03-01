BRUSSELS, March 1 Italian oil and gas major Eni faces an additional 90.75-million-euro ($118.64 million) fine for its role in a 2006 synthetic rubber cartel case, EU antitrust regulators said on Friday.

The European Commission penalised Eni and its Versalis unit a total of 272.25 million euros in 2006 for participating in a cartel together with five other companies, including Germany's Bayer, U.S. company Dow and Shell.

The EU competition authority said it had informed Eni and Versalis, previously known as Polimeri Europa, that it intends to reimpose an increase in the fine because it was a repeat offence. The additional amount would be 90.75 million euros, which it wants reimposed after a court ruling in an appeal.