* Voluntary handing out of free permits would lower revenues
* Poland says Germany, Britain, Italy have most to gain
* Commission disputes Polish numbers
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Dec 17 EU countries will get an
estimated 59 percent increase in revenue from the sale of carbon
allowances over the next three years if plans to strengthen the
EU Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) are implemented, an internal
commission note said.
Some countries, such as Poland, would see an initial drop in
income because of its decision to hand out free permits to its
power generators to shelter them from the cost of paying for
their emissions.
Poland, which is heavily dependent on carbon-intensive coal,
is strongly opposed to a proposal from the EU executive to
reduce a glut of allowances, generated by recession, that has
pushed the price of carbon permits on the ETS to a record low.
Allowances sank to a low of 6.15 euros per tonne early this
month and traded just under 6.50 euros on Monday.
The Commission proposal, known as backloading, would remove
permits from the first three years of the next phase of the
carbon market (2013-2015) and put them back on the market at the
end of it (2019-2020).
The commission note seen by Reuters shows price assumptions
of 5 euros for 2013-2015 without backloading and an assumption
of 10 euros next year, rising to 11 euros in 2014 and 12 euros
in 2015, if backloading is agreed. It underlines other factors
can also affect the price.
"Backloading would result in auctioning revenue increases of
59 percent for all member states in 2013-15 compared to the
situation without backloading," the paper says, discounting free
allocation.
For member states that hand out free permits, the revenues
are lower because they would not gain from an increase in
auction revenue as a result of a stronger carbon market.
Instead, the value of the free allowances would rise to 4.3
billion euros in 2013-2015 from 2 billion if the Commission's
proposal of temporarily withholding 900 billion allowances is
implemented, the note said.
A Polish explanatory paper, also seen by Reuters, raised
concerns backloading would "deprive the (Polish) national budget
of the envisaged incomes for 2013."
"The effect of the backloading proposal will significantly
vary between the member states. In the case of Poland, it would
imply an estimated total net loss for the state budget in the
value of over 1 billion euro over the period 2013-2020," the
note said.
MATTER OF CHOICE
Climate Commissioner Connie Hedegaard said Poland could not
give out free allowances and also expect revenue.
"You can't both decide you want to give away allowances for
free and then when you have chosen to do that, you say: 'by the
way, I don't get a lot of revenue for selling allowances'," she
said.
Commission spokesman Isaac Valero-Ladron also questioned the
Polish analysis.
"In contrast to Poland, the commission firmly believes that
the short-term fiscal impacts of backloading will generally be
positive for member states. We believe the analysis presented by
Poland is based on a flawed use of the various market analysts'
estimates," he said.
He said it was true some nations would see "lower or no
benefits," but said this was only when member states had
voluntarily chosen to apply the legal derogation that allows
them to give out free allowances to power generators.
The backloading proposal was debated by a committee of
experts representing all 27 member states last week and
discussed by EU environment ministers on Monday.
"Far more countries supported the commission proposal than
were against it," Sofoclis Aletraris, environment minister of
Cyprus, holder of the EU presidency, said following Monday's
meeting.