* 'Robust carbon prices' needed for investments
* Wording stronger than preliminary draft
* European Parliament last month voted for action
BRUSSELS, March 7 Environment ministers
meeting in Brussels on Friday are likely to urge the EU's
executive to look at practical ways to drive green investment,
but to stop short of calling for intervention to prop up carbon
permits that have lost much of their value.
European Union politicians last month voted in favour of
withholding permits from the bloc's Emissions Trading Scheme
(ETS), to try to support a market that is too weak to fulfil the
goal of encouraging low carbon investment.
But for such intervention to happen, the Commission, the
EU's executive arm, would have to draw up a proposal.
A draft text seen by Reuters ahead of Friday's environment
council noted "robust carbon prices are needed to support and
deliver the necessary incentives for low-carbon investments".
It also "invites the Commission to further consider the
possible practical modalities that may be needed to ensure that
the EU ETS continues to reward energy efficiency and low-carbon
investments in all relevant sectors of the economy".
No one from the Commission was available to comment on the
leaked draft.
The wording is stronger than an earlier draft text seen at
the end of January, but still not a clear call for the
Commission, the EU's executive arm, to draw up a proposal to
intervene.
Also on the agenda is the "state of play" of the
international dispute over the inclusion of airlines in the EU's
carbon trading scheme.
An EU law, which since the start of this year has obliged
all airlines using EU airports to pay for their carbon
emissions, has stirred international outcry and threats of
retaliation.
The U.N.'s International Civil Aviation Organization is
working on developing its own global scheme, which might offer a
way to resolve the standoff.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; Editing by Rex Merrifield and
Alison Birrane)