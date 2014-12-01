* European Commission says no decisions taken yet
* Law in question put forward by previous executive
BRUSSELS Dec 1 Ministers from 11 EU member
states, including France and Germany, have written to the
European Commission calling on it to press ahead with a tougher
air quality law and new rules on cutting waste, according to a
letter seen by Reuters.
As it seeks to cut down on red tape and counter
Euroscepticism, the Commission is reconsidering some of the
policy put forward by previous EU bosses, a draft work plan for
2015 has shown.
The new EU executive, in office since Nov. 1, has said no
decision has yet been taken but environment campaigners are
concerned about the future of proposals on clean air and
resource efficiency.
Environment ministers from Belgium, Cyprus, France, Germany,
Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden
wrote in the letter to Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker
and his team that the draft laws had benefits beyond the
environment.
They called on the new Commission to analyse very carefully
the opportunities it would generate for creating jobs and
economic growth through innovation and improved competitiveness
across the 28-member bloc.
Some members of the European Parliament are also calling on
the Commission to go ahead with the waste and air law.
"Over 600,000 deaths across the EU are attributed to poor
air quality annually," Fredrick Federley a Swedish politician
from the Group of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for
Europe told Reuters.
"The European Commission has a moral responsibility not to
withdraw measures that could improve this appalling situation."
In a report last month, the European Environment Agency,
which provides data to guide policy-makers, said air pollution
from industry, chiefly coal-fired power plants, cost society up
to 189 billion euros ($236.2 billion) in 2012.
(1 US dollar = 0.8001 euro)
