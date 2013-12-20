* Britain has opposed extra regulations
* European Parliament had asked for shale gas to be included
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Dec 20 EU governments on Friday
endorsed an outline deal on new rules to assess the impact on
the environment of projects such as oil and gas exploration,
after removing references to shale gas that had blocked
agreement.
Some European nations are eager to develop shale gas as they
view the United States' shale gas revolution and cheap energy
costs compared with Europe as a huge competitive advantage.
But the geology in Europe is very different and public
opposition is strong on environmental grounds.
Many of those keenest on exploiting shale gas, such as
Britain, say extra EU regulations on the energy form are
unnecessary and would get in the way of its development.
British Prime Minister David Cameron wrote to European
Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso this month laying out
his arguments against new rules for shale gas.
On Friday, EU ambassadors approved a revised draft law,
updating legislation first agreed more than two decades ago and
for the first time including an assessment of a new project's
impact on climate change, EU diplomats said.
In a statement, Valentinas Mazuronis, environment minister
of Lithuania, which holds the EU presidency until the end of the
year, said the reforms would streamline the process and set
minimum requirements across the European Union.
The proposals, endorsed by ambassadors on Friday, still need
to be signed off by the European Parliament and by ministers to
become law.
The parliament had called for mandatory shale gas impact
assessments, but EU diplomats said negotiations between
representatives of the Parliament, the Commission, the EU
executive, and member states had been blocked until that
requirement was dropped.
So far, shale gas is already covered by 17 different pieces
of EU legislation, but there is no specific law.
A full impact assessment for a gas project is only required
when a single licensing area produces more than 500,000 cubic
metres of gas per day.
Shale gas, which companies such as Chevron and
ExxonMobil had sought to develop in Europe, will again
come up for debate in January, when the Commission is expected
to publish its 2030 environment and energy strategy.
This is expected to cover shale gas, although an EU
official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said any guidance
on shale gas would not involve new binding law.