* Czech energy holding EPH charged for blocking raid
* EU Commission says wants to set an example
* EPH says may challenge fine in European court
BRUSSELS, March 28 Czech energy group
Energeticky a Prumyslovy Holding (EPH) and EP Investment
Advisors were fined a total of 2.5 million euros ($3.3 million)
by EU regulators on Wednesday for blocking an antitrust raid
more than two years ago.
The European Commission said it was the first time it has
fined a company for tampering with its emails during an
antitrust raid.
"This decision sends a clear message to all companies that
the Commission will not tolerate actions which could undermine
the integrity and effectiveness of our investigations by
tampering with such information during an inspection," EU
Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a statement.
EPH's owners are the PPF group of Czech billionaire Petr
Kellner, which holds 40 percent, investment bank J&T with 40
percent and EPH Chairman Daniel Kretinsky, who holds the
remaining 20 percent.
EP Investment Advisors was previously known as J&T
Investment Advisors.
EPH said the errors it had made during the raid in November
2009 were due to inexperience with the particular part of the
European law and a lack of knowledge of how the Commission's
raids work.
Kretinsky said in a statement that the fine was
disproportionate.
"EPH is considering that - after an in-depth analysis of the
full reasoning of the Commission's ruling - it will defend its
stance at a European court of first instance," the company said.
The EU executive can fine companies up to 1 percent of their
annual global turnover for impeding antitrust raids.
In an earlier case, France's Suez Environnement
and its subsidiary Lyonnaise des Eaux were hit with an 8 million
euro fine in May last year for breaching a seal put in place by
regulators during a raid.
And German utility E.ON was penalised with a 38
million euro fine in 2008 for the same offence.
EPH, Czech power group CEZ and its business
partner J&T are involved in a separate investigation by the
Commission into accusations of excluding rivals from the
domestic wholesale market.
($1 = 0.7506 euros)
