LONDON Oct 20 Platts has not been charged with
wrongdoing in connection with European Union antitrust regulator
raids on ethanol trading companies, a spokeswoman for the energy
pricing agency said on Monday.
Last week the European Commission raided Alcogroup and
Lantmannen Agroetanol as they widened a 17 month long
investigation into suspected rigging of oil and biofuels price
benchmarks.
"The Commission has indications that Platts may have
prevented one or several companies from taking part in the
process of price estimation under the MOC method and
particularly from adhering to the window," said a French
language commission document seen by Reuters, referring to
Platts' market on close (MOC) pricing method.
"The Commission suspects Platts of having adopted this
behaviour either independently, or in agreement with Alcogroup
and/or its subsidiaries ... and/or with other companies," it
said.
Kathleen Tanzy of Platts said in an emailed statement to
Reuters: "Platts was not a subject of the EC's unannounced
inspections on Oct. 7 and we cannot comment on the content of
the EC document referenced in media reports as we have not been
provided with it. Platts has not been charged with any
wrongdoing in connection with the EC's ongoing inquiry."
Platts is part of McGraw Hill Financials Inc and
its price assessment process is used to close deals worth
billions of dollars. The Platts window or MOC system is a daily
half-hour period in which the agency determines cash prices
through a series of bids, offers and trades.
The EU's probe began with raids at offices of Shell
, BP, Statoil, Argos Energies and
Spain's Abengoa in May 2013, as well as Platts.
Thomson Reuters, parent of Reuters news, competes
with Platts in providing news and information to the oil market.
