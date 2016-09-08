(Repeats story filed on Wednesday, no change in text)
By Alastair Macdonald
BRUSSELS, Sept 7 EU officials are livid at their
former boss Jose Manuel Barroso for taking a job at Goldman
Sachs that has drawn public scorn just as they are trying to win
back trust in a European Union wounded by Britain's Brexit vote.
But despite a vocal campaign by EU staff and a formal demand
for action from the bloc's ethics watchdog, the European
Commission and Barroso's successor as president Jean-Claude
Juncker, see little they can do -- beyond distancing themselves
from the former Portuguese premier's move to the U.S. bank.
The row began two months ago when Barroso, a conservative
who led the EU executive for a decade until 2014, was unveiled
by Goldman as non-executive chairman of its
London-based international arm with a special role in advising
on the Brexit process triggered by the British referendum on
June 23.
It flared again this week just as EU leaders, back from
summer breaks, are preparing a major push for hearts and minds
that they hope can start restoring trust in institutions
assailed across the continent by eurosceptic insurgent parties.
European Ombudsman Emily O'Reilly, citing among other
evidence of public unease a petition run by EU staff that has
over 130,000 signatures, wrote to Juncker asking whether he will
convene an ethics review of his predecessor's action, amend the
code of conduct or issue special guidance to the Union's Brexit
negotiators on how to handle any contact with their former boss.
"Mr. Barroso's move has generated concern at a very
challenging time for the EU and particularly in relation to
citizen trust in its institutions," she wrote.
"WORST POSSIBLE MOMENT"
Juncker, who is preparing for his annual keynote State of
the Union address to the European Parliament next Wednesday, has
publicly distanced himself from Barroso, telling French
television in July that he would not have taken the job.
Aides have made clear the former Luxembourg premier is far
from impressed with his predecessor for joining a firm which
many Europeans see as having an unprincipled hand in triggering
the 2008 financial crisis still scarring the continent today. It
risks denting his own efforts to break perceptions of the EU as
a cosy, technocratic club for political and business elites.
"It is, at the worst possible moment, a disastrous symbol
for the Union and a gift horse for the europhobes that a former
Commission president is associated with the unbridled and
unethical financial values that Goldman Sachs represents," wrote
a group of anonymous EU staffers in an online petition.
Reuters contacted one of the organisers of the petition to
demand Juncker take "exemplary measures" against Barroso. It had
over 132,000 signatures on change.org by late Wednesday and, the
person said, had seen a sharp acceleration in support this week.
The problem for Juncker, EU officials say, is that the code
of conduct for former commissioners allows the Commission to bar
them from certain activities only for 18 months after stepping
down. Barroso took his job in London 20 months afterwards.
He could not immediately be contacted on Wednesday but
people who know him have told Reuters Barroso sees the role at
Goldman as an important one that he is entitled to take after
long years of public service. Allies note that much of the
criticism has come from long-time opponents on the left. French
President Francois Hollande called it "morally unacceptable".
REVOLVING DOORS
EU officials argue that the Commission has some of the
world's strictest rules on what are known as "revolving door"
job moves by senior officials into the private sector and that
after 18 months inside knowledge and contacts lose their value
and so no longer raise issues of conflict of interest.
One EU official argued that it was Goldman Sachs' specific
reputation among sections of the European population that posed
the biggest problem; another bank, another Wall Street name,
might not have caused so much fuss. But short of keeping a list
of politically "toxic" companies for which former commissioners
should never work, there may be little the Commission can do.
"When it comes to broader moral and ethical questions raised
by personal choices of former senior staff, can they really be
reasonably defined and governed by a set of regulations?" a
Commission spokesman said.
As a result, officials say, it is hard to see the Commission
acting further on the Barroso case, no matter how embarrassing
its effect on public perceptions as EU leaders prepare for a
summit next week in Bratislava on how to restore public trust.
(Editing by Giles Elgood)