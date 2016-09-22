BRUSSELS, Sept 22 The European Commission said
on Thursday it was looking into whether to take action against
former EU commissioner Neelie Kroes for failing to declare a
directorship of an offshore firm in the Bahamas.
Kroes, who was the Commission's anti-trust chief and then
oversaw digital affairs under former president Jose Manuel
Barroso for a decade until 2014, confirmed to newspapers which
published leaked Bahamas documents that she should have declared
her interest in the offshore company.
A spokeswoman for the Commission said: "Mrs. Kroes has now
informed us and we will analyse and check the information before
commenting."
EU officials said that a failure to declare such a
directorship would be a breach of EU rules.
The revelation comes at an awkward time for the Commission,
which is battling to regain public trust following the British
vote to leave the Union. Against a rise of nationalist and
anti-establishment parties across Europe, it is fighting to
change an impression that it is too close to big business.
Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has already made
clear his irritation with his predecessor Barroso for taking a
job with U.S. bank Goldman Sachs this summer.
Kroes also came in for criticism from the Commission earlier
this month after she publicly questioned the decision of the
current competition commissioner, Margrethe Vestager, to demand
13 billion euros in back taxes from Apple Inc in Ireland.
A Commission spokesman noted in reaction that the Dutch
former digital commissioner now holds a position at U.S.
ride-sharing company Uber, which she had openly
supported during her mandate as tech commissioner in its legal
battles with taxi drivers' organisations in Europe.
