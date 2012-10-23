Airbus CEO says Pratt & Whitney needs to improve on A320neo engine
PARIS, Feb 22 Airbus said engine maker Pratt & Whitney still had to make an effort to improve on deliveries of engines for the A320neo jet, which were hit by delays last year.
BRUSSELS Oct 23 A rapid rise in surplus EU carbon credits is expected to slow from 2014 onwards, but to tackle a short-term glut member states need to decide before the end of the year on reforms, a European Commission draft document said.
It also called on them to discuss and explore options for more lasting changes to shore up a market that earlier this year hit a record low.
The draft Commission report on the state of the carbon market, seen by Reuters, called on the Climate Change Committee "to decide on the proposed amendment to the auctioning regulation before the end of the year in order to provide certainty for market participants".
The committee brings together representatives of member states as part of a fast-track process for lawmaking.
The Commission document also urged the European Parliament and the Council of member states to adopt a "mini-amendment" of the relevant law on the EU Emissions Trading Scheme to underpin the legal certainty of any reforms. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Rex Merrifield)
SHANGHAI, Feb 22 China's main share indexes rose for a third day on Wednesday to approach three-month highs, though gains were capped as speculators sold some recently-listed financial sector stocks.
HONG KONG, Feb 22 Former Hong Kong leader Donald Tsang was jailed for 20 months on Wednesday for misconduct in public office, making him the most senior city official to serve time behind bars in a ruling some said reaffirmed the financial hub's vaunted rule of law.