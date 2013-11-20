* Plan to be finally signed off next month

* Deal on permit removal paves way for bigger measures

BRUSSELS Nov 20 EU diplomats on Wednesday rubber-stamped the European Union's plan to remove some of its massive surplus of carbon emission permits from the market, moving a long legal process a step closer to completion.

The intervention will remove a maximum of 900 million allowances from the EU Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS).

The pressure of oversupply of the permits has kept prices idling idled below 5 euros per tonne, nowhere near high enough to encourage low-carbon energy.

Utilities have been complaining that gas-fired power plants, which are relatively low in emissions, cannot compete with highly polluting coal.

Lithuania, holder of the EU presidency, said a committee of diplomats had agreed on a deal, which is expected to be signed off once and for all next month, along with a separate process to determine when allowances can be withdrawn.

Lithuanian Environment Minister Valentinas Mazuronis said the agreement would ensure the "good functioning" of the ETS.

"The properly functioning EU ETS will promote reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in a cost-effective and economically efficient manner," Mazuronis said in a statement.

"It will also drive the transformation towards the low-carbon economy and investments within the European Union."

Agreement on the removal of some of the permit oversupply has taken so long that its impact has been diluted.

It may pave the way, however, for a structural reform that is likely to have more impact.

The Commission, the EU executive, is expected to lay out plans in January for a supply-adjustment mechanism that would automatically remove permits in the event of a saturated market.

(Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Jane Baird)