* Benchmark prises rise to highest since 2012

* Environment committee to hold vote on Feb. 24

* Draft document sees 900 million allowances in reserve (Updates with market movement)

By Barbara Lewis and Susanna Twidale

BRUSSELS/LONDON Feb 13 EU politicians are edging towards a compromise deal on an early start date for action to prop up the world's biggest carbon market, the Emissions Trading System, sources said on Friday, sending prices to their highest since November 2012.

In an attempt to boost carbon prices and spur industry to switch to greener energy, the European Commission has proposed a plan to remove hundreds of millions of surplus carbon allowances from the EU trading system from 2021.

But member states Britain and Germany, which back zero-carbon generation based on nuclear or renewable power, have led calls to start sooner, by 2017. Utilities such as E.ON , seeking support for investment, also want prompt reform.

Parliamentary sources told Reuters that support was growing in the European Parliament for a start date of Dec. 31, 2018 and that a preliminary agreement on that date could be reached early next week, although Green and Liberal politicians are still pushing for 2017.

The prospect of a breakthrough on the date sent the EU's Emissions Trading System (ETS) allowances more than 3 percent higher to a session peak of 7.72 euros a tonne, the highest since Nov. 2012.

The ETS is designed to make polluters pay for their emissions, but a surplus of more than 2 billion carbon allowances generated by the economic crisis crushed the market.

Even after its rally on Friday, the ETS is far below all-time highs of more than 30 euros hit in 2006.

The negotiations in the European Parliament are part of preparataions for the next vote on the market reform on Feb. 24 in the parliament's environment committee.

"A market stability reserve is established in 2018 and shall be operational by 31 December 2018," a draft parliamentary amendment seen by Reuters says, referring to a plan to put hundreds of millions of allowances in a reserve. They would be put back into circulation if demand rises.

"If this (date) goes through in the vote in ENVI (the European Parliament's environment committee), I would expect prices to rise," one trader, who asked not to be named, said.

Further votes will still be needed in the full parliament and from member states before a final decision.

The divisions in parliament reflect divisions among member states and in industry.

More than 50 firms or industry bodies, including E.ON , Alstom and Fortum, have written to members of the European Parliament saying reform should start no later than 2017.

But energy-intensive industry and Poland, dependent on carbon-heavy coal, say the original Commission proposal of 2021 is soon enough.

While the parliament's negotiations continue, officials from member states will hold a closed-door meeting on Monday to debate the plan.

A draft document prepared for that meeting says 900 million allowances should not be auctioned in 2019 and 2020 and should instead be placed in the reserve. (Additional reporting by Markus Wacket in Berlin; Editing by Andrew Heavens)