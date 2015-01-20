* Benchmark carbon prices slip 3 pct
* Vote could still support 2017 start date
* Vote at committee level on Thursday is preliminary step
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Jan 20 EU politicians have dropped a
compromise plan to begin action in 2019 to revive the carbon
market, parliamentary sources said on Tuesday, ahead of a vote
this week viewed as a test of the European Parliament's appetite
for early reform.
The Emissions Trading System (ETS) is designed to make
polluters pay for their emissions but a surplus of more than 2
billion carbon allowances generated by economic crisis has
crushed the market.
The 2019 date was a compromise between a European Commission
proposal to start reform in 2021 and calls from major Western
states, notably Germany and Britain, for a 2017 start.
Three parliamentary sources, who asked not to be named, said
Polish members of the centre-right European People's Party had
insisted on the withdrawal of the 2019 compromise hammered out
last week. Coal-dependent Poland is leading resistance to
change.
The benchmark carbon price fell almost 3 percent after the
news the 2019 proposal had been dropped. It recovered, but was
still around 1 percent lower at 7.22 euros in late trade.
"It is bearish for sure but the market hasn't reacted as
much as it could have because the earlier start date is still on
the table," said a carbon trader speaking on condition of
anonymity.
Swedish politician Fredrick Federley, a member of the
centrist Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe, said the
voting in the industry committee on Thursday would be very
close.
But he said 2021 was too late, so dropping the 2019
compromise could actually help to build support for the earlier,
2017, start for removing some of the carbon allowances surplus.
"We are one step closer to having a majority for 2017," he
told Reuters.
Thursday's vote is an interim one. It must be followed by
another next month in the environment committee, then a plenary
parliamentary vote and endorsement from the 28 EU states.
Traders said a start date earlier than the Commission's 2021
proposal has been anticipated by the market and prices would
probably fall if this does not materialise.
As well as leading member states Britain and Germany, many
utilities say a stronger ETS is needed to encourage investment
in lower carbon energy.
Speaking on Tuesday in Brussels, senior officials from
Germany's E.ON and central Europe's biggest utility
CEZ said the Market Stability Reserve into which
surplus permits would be placed needed to start in 2017.
