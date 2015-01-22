BRUSSELS Jan 22 The European Parliament
industry committee in a surprise vote rejected an earlier
amendment on Thursday in which it had backed a 2021 start to
reforms to the EU carbon market.
Having also voted to reject a 2017 start, members of the
European Parliament called an adjournment.
Then in a final vote less than 30 minutes later, they
rejected all the votes that had preceded. This gives more weight
to an environment committee vote next month which is widely
expected to back the 2017 start date, parliamentary sources
said.
