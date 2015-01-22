* Carbon prices drop below 7 euros
* Environment committee to vote next month
By Barbara Lewis and Susanna Twidale
BRUSSELS/LONDON, Jan 22 A pro-industry European
Parliament committee failed on Thursday to agree a date to
reform the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS), raising the
chances of political backing for early changes to prop up the
world's biggest carbon market.
In an effort to bolster carbon prices and spur industry to
switch to greener energy, the EU's executive European Commission
has proposed a plan to remove hundreds of millions of surplus
carbon allowances (EUAs) from the EU ETS from 2021.
Member states Britain and Germany, which back zero-carbon
generation based on nuclear or renewable power, have led calls
to begin action by 2017. Utilities such as E.ON,
seeking support for investment, also want prompt action.
Poland, dependent on carbon-heavy coal, and energy-intensive
industry say the Commission proposal of 2021 is soon enough.
The divisions are echoed in the European Parliament.
On Thursday, in the first of a series of votes over the
coming weeks, the industry committee initially rejected an
amendment to begin reform in 2017 by a margin of two votes. They
then backed 2021, by a margin of one ballot.
But some politicians said the margin was so narrow as to be
unconvincing and following a brief adjournment, the committee
rejected the session's votes.
The confusion knocked prices on the EU ETS to a session low
of less than 7 euros a tonne. They later recovered
slightly to 7.05 euros, down more than 5 percent from the
previous close.
Prices fell because there had been expectations of clear
backing for a 2017 date, one trader said on condition of
anonymity, but he predicted the market would recover because
"2017 is still on the table".
Antonio Tajani, a vice president in the European Parliament
and former European commissioner for industry, had tried and
failed to get agreement on a compromise date of 2019.
He said the industry committee's failure to adopt a position
meant the Commission's proposal, which he described as a balance
between the needs of industry and climate policy, stood.
But other politicians said it was more likely than ever that
the environment committee next month would overwhelmingly back
2017 and it was remarkable that even the relatively conservative
industry committee had failed to agree on 2021.
Oversupply of ETS carbon allowances and demand slackened by
weak economic growth across Europe have created a glut of more
than 2 billion permits, meaning the system is no longer
effective as the EU's prime tool for cutting carbon emissions.
Once any agreement has been reached on reform, which needs
approval from a plenary session of parliament and from member
states, removed carbon allowances would be placed in a Market
Stability Reserve and returned to circulation if demand rises.
