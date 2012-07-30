* Banks offer information to EU regulators in return for
lower fines
* EU Commission has power to fine up to 10 pct of firms'
global revenue
* Leniency applicants face higher risk of lawsuits
(Edits)
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, July 30 Several banks under
investigation for suspected rigging of euro interest rates are
cooperating with EU antitrust regulators in the hope of lower
fines, two people familiar with the matter said on Monday, a
move which puts the lenders at a higher risk of lawsuits.
The decision by the banks to disclose more about their
knowledge of possible manipulation of the Euro Interbank Offered
Rate (Euribor) is effectively an admission of wrongdoing and
illustrates growing nervousness that they face a heavy penalty.
The European Commission is investigating possible
manipulation of Euribor, the benchmark used when pricing bank
lending in euros.
The EU watchdog has not disclosed the names of the banks
being investigated, which could face fines of up to 10 percent
of their global revenues if found to have breached EU antitrust
rules.
Earlier this month, sources told Reuters that Deutsche Bank
, was already cooperating with the authorities. The
lender had revenues last year of 33.2 billion
euros.
"Several banks have come forward with information to the
Commission," said one of the sources, who declined to be
identified because of the sensitivity of the matter. This person
declined to provide more details.
The second person said there could be at least two banks,
besides Deutsche Bank, which have sought leniency under the
European Commission's scheme to encourage whistleblowers.
The EU Commission spokesman for competition policy, Antoine
Colombani, declined to comment.
U.S. and British authorities have already fined Barclays
$453 million for manipulating Libor, a similar rate
based on how much banks charge to lend to each other in other
currencies including U.S. dollars and sterling.
More banks are expected to be drawn into the investigation
into banks submitting false rates from which Libor is calculated
daily.
DISGRUNTLED INVESTORS
Applicants to the European Commission for leniency, who in
effect are admitting wrongdoing, could find themselves targeted
by disgruntled investors, fund managers and investment funds,
said Morten Nissen, a partner at law firm Bird & Bird.
"One of the things to take into consideration when applying
for leniency is the increased risks of damages actions down the
road," he said. "The facts will be described in the regulator's
decision, that is where the risks are."
Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Citibank, Lloyds,
HSBC, JP Morgan and RBS are some of the
banks currently the subjects of lawsuits in the United States
tied to Libor.
A total of 43 banks sit on the Euribor panel, which is
hosted by the European Banking Federation. The rate is used as a
reference for trillions of euros in euro-denominated loans and
debt instruments.
Under the Commission's leniency policy, the whistleblower
gets off scot-free. Fines can be reduced by 30 to 50 percent for
the next company to provide evidence of wrongdoing, and by 20 to
30 percent for the following applicant. Subsequent applicants
can get a reduction in any penalty of up to 20 percent.
To qualify, companies must provide what the regulator terms
"significant added value" information.
The Commission is also investigating possible manipulation
of the London Interbank Offered Rate (Libor) and the Tokyo
Interbank Offered Rate (Tibor).
Regulators in the United States, Japan and Singapore are
also investigating various interest rate benchmarks.
Thomson Reuters Corp is the British Bankers'
Association's official agent for the daily calculation and
publishing of Libor.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield, David
Stamp and Anna Willard)