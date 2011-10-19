BRUSSELS Oct 19 Euribor-EBF said on Wednesday
it was ready to share data with the authorities after European
Commission regulators conducted a series of anti-trust raids on
firms active in financial products linked to the interbank
lending benchmark.
"We are open and prepared to share any data with the
authorities," said Cedric Quemener, manager of Euribor-EBF,
which compiles the benchmark.
"We are fully confident in the governance of Euribor. With
so many banks involved in setting the rate, fixing a rate
artificially would be impossible. I believe the Commission lacks
knowledge about how those benchmarks are made. We are ready to
help them," Quemener told Reuters.
Euribor is a benchmark rate that banks refer to when fixing
a price on interbank euro loans. The European Central Bank also
uses it in its refinancing operations.
It is compiled as an average of rates based on lending by 44
banks. It is a product of the European Banking Federation, which
hosts the committees of banks setting the rate.
The European Commission said on Wednesday it had raided
several firms active in financial derivative products linked to
Euribor, because of concerns they may have violated EU
anti-trust rules prohibiting cartels and restrictive business
practices.
The Commission, which acts as anti-trust regulator in the
27-state European Union, did not identify the companies or the
member countries where it had carried out the raids.
(Reporting by John O'Donnell; editing by Rex Merrifield)