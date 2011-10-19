BRUSSELS Oct 19 Euribor-EBF said on Wednesday it was ready to share data with the authorities after European Commission regulators conducted a series of anti-trust raids on firms active in financial products linked to the interbank lending benchmark.

"We are open and prepared to share any data with the authorities," said Cedric Quemener, manager of Euribor-EBF, which compiles the benchmark.

"We are fully confident in the governance of Euribor. With so many banks involved in setting the rate, fixing a rate artificially would be impossible. I believe the Commission lacks knowledge about how those benchmarks are made. We are ready to help them," Quemener told Reuters.

Euribor is a benchmark rate that banks refer to when fixing a price on interbank euro loans. The European Central Bank also uses it in its refinancing operations.

It is compiled as an average of rates based on lending by 44 banks. It is a product of the European Banking Federation, which hosts the committees of banks setting the rate.

The European Commission said on Wednesday it had raided several firms active in financial derivative products linked to Euribor, because of concerns they may have violated EU anti-trust rules prohibiting cartels and restrictive business practices.

The Commission, which acts as anti-trust regulator in the 27-state European Union, did not identify the companies or the member countries where it had carried out the raids. (Reporting by John O'Donnell; editing by Rex Merrifield)