BRUSSELS, March 12 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti has not been asked to take over as chairman of the Eurogroup countries, two EU officials said on Monday, playing down a report in the French press.

French newspaper Le Monde reported that Herman Van Rompuy, the chairman of the European Council, had approached Monti, who also serves as Italy's finance minister, about taking on the job held by Luxembourg Prime Minister Jean-Claude Juncker.

But the officials said no offer had been made to Monti and that contacts were continuing with several people about the position, which is likely to be decided as part of allotment of senior posts, including a seat at the European Central Bank.

"It is a very complicated decision-making process and an equilibrium has to be maintained," one of the officials said, explaining that if Monti were to take on the role it would mean two Italians in senior European economic posts -- the other being ECB President Mario Draghi.

"No offer has been made to Monti. Discussions are continuing with several candidates."

The other official said conversations had also taken place with Finnish Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen, but he could also cause problems since it would leave two Finns in senior positions, the other being Olli Rehn, the European commissioner for economic and monetary affairs.

"These jobs are about finding the right candidates but also about managing perceptions, which is equally important in some respects," the first official said, speaking on condition on anonymity.

Asked if Juncker, whose term expires in June, could be asked to stay on for a further term, the first official said: "It is not out of the question. Juncker is a very skilled person, even if he has said himself that he won't be staying."

(Additional reporting by Annika Breidthardt, Jan Strupczewski, Ritsuko Ando and Julien Toyer; Writing by Luke Baker)