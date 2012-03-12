(Refiles to fix typos)

By Luke Baker

BRUSSELS, March 12 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti has not been asked to take over as chairman of the Eurogroup and it may be some time before a decision is made on a role critical to handling the euro zone debt crisis, two EU officials said on Monday.

French newspaper Le Monde reported that Herman Van Rompuy, the chairman of the European Council, had approached Monti about taking on the job currently held by Luxembourg's Prime Minister Jean-Claude Juncker, when his term ends in June.

But the officials said no offer had been made to Monti and that contacts were continuing with several people about the post, which is likely to be decided as part of an allotment of senior jobs, including a seat at the European Central Bank (ECB).

"It is a very complicated decision-making process and an equilibrium has to be maintained," one of the officials said, explaining that if Monti were to get the job it would mean two Italians in senior European economic posts - the other being ECB President Mario Draghi.

"No offer has been made to Monti. Discussions are continuing with several candidates."

The other official said conversations had also taken place with Finnish Prime Minister Jyrki Katainen, but his appointment could also cause problems, since it would mean two Finns in senior positions, the other being Olli Rehn, the European commissioner for economic and monetary affairs.

"These jobs are about finding the right candidates but also about managing perceptions, which is equally important in some respects," the first official said, emphasising that part of the necessary equilibrium was a balance of nationalities.

While Monti has many of the attributes necessary to handle the post, he is under intense pressure serving as both Italy's finance minister and prime minister while trying to carry out budget cuts and structural reforms in the market spotlight.

Officials said it was questionable whether Monti, a former European commissioner and university president, would be able to juggle the demands of three such complex positions.

"I'm not sure Monti himself believes it's doable," said an official from a leading euro zone country.

JUNCKER IN THE RUNNING

While Juncker has chaired the Eurogroup for the past seven years while also serving as Luxembourg's prime minister, Luxembourg has none of the size or political and economic complications of Italy. Chairing the Eurogroup alone demands at least two-three hours of work a day, one official said.

"It's hasty to say one person is a prime candidate, or even that it is a two-way race" between Katainen and Monti, a fourth official said, underlining that it would probably be several weeks before the issue is decided.

One strong possibility is that Juncker will be asked to stay in the role, even though he has said several times that he is stepping down when his term expires.

One objection to Juncker comes from French President Nicolas Sarkozy, with the two leaders seldom seeing eye-to-eye, diplomats said. However, if Sarkozy loses the French presidential election, that obstacle might be removed.

Asked if Juncker could stay on if cajoled, the first official said: "It is not out of the question. Juncker is a very skilled person, even if he has said himself that he won't be staying."

That would, however, complicate the assignment of an open seat on the ECB's executive board, which will be vacated in May when the term of Spain's Jose Manuel Gonzalez-Paramo ends.

A leading candidate is Yves Mersch of Luxembourg, who is already on the ECB's governing council. But if Juncker were to remain at the Eurogroup, it would be politically difficult to have two officials from Luxembourg in top positions.

Instead, Juncker remaining would strengthen the hand of the leading Spanish candidate, lawyer Antonio Sainz de Vicuna. However, Sainz de Vicuna's candidacy is in doubt because his professional career has focused on law, rather than economics.

Euro zone officials point out, however, that there are several Spanish candidates other than Sainz de Vicuna, with at least one official underlining that a woman candidate would strengthen Spain's hand. (Additional reporting by Annika Breidthardt and Jan Strupczewski in Brussels, Ritsuko Ando in Helsinki and Julien Toyer in Madrid; Writing by Luke Baker; editing by Rex Merrifield)