BRUSSELS, March 22 The chairman of euro zone
finance ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem did not criticise any
particular country or region, his spokesman said after
Dijsselbloem's remarks, seen as negative towards southern
Europe, sparked calls for his resignation.
Dijsselbloem told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung
newspaper in an interview published on March 20 that northern
European countries showed solidarity with countries in crisis
during the sovereign debt crisis started in 2010 by Greece.
"As a Social Democrat, I believe solidarity is extremely
important. But whoever demands it, also has obligations. I can't
spend all my money on booze and women and then ask you for your
support. This principle holds at personal, local, national and
even European levels," he told the paper.
The remarks drew sharp criticism in Spain and Italy and the
Portuguese prime minister called for Dijsselbloem's resignation,
saying his remarks were "racist, xenophobic and sexist".
But Dijsselbloem's spokesman said his words were
misinterpreted.
"Dijsselbloem didn't refer to any country or group of
countries. His message is meant for all eurozone countries:
solidarity comes with obligations. We have to stick to our
budget rules. This is important at personal, national and
international level," he said.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)