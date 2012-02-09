BRUSSELS Feb 9 The finance ministers of
Italy and Cyprus will not attend a euro zone meeting on
Thursday, officials said ahead of the gathering called to
examine a financial aid package for Greece, while the arrival of
Austria's Maria Fekter also appeared unlikely.
The meeting, which was announced at short notice on
Wednesday evening, had been expected to finalise a second rescue
programme for Greece but the failure so far of Greek political
leaders to agree on reforms and austerity measures may prevent a
deal.
Italy's Mario Monti, the country's prime minister who is
also acting economy and finance minister, is visiting Washington
and will have to skip the Brussels meeting, a spokesman for
Italy's permanent representation to the EU said.
His deputy, Vittorio Grilli, is travelling with him. A
spokesman for the Italian treasury said it was very likely Carlo
Monticelli, secretary for the economy ministry in charge of
international affairs, would take his place at the Eurogroup.
Kikis Kazamias, the finance minister for Cyprus, will also
not be able to go to the Brussels meeting, a spokesman for the
country's permanent representation to the EU said.
Austrian Finance Minister Maria Fekter, who is involved in
talks over a programme of spending cuts and tax increases in
Vienna, is also unlikely to attend, an official familiar with
the situation said.
"There is a very slight chance that she is going, but
probably not," the source said.
Greek leaders failed early on Thursday to agree on reforms
and austerity measures, the price of a bailout to avoid a messy
default, meaning Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos would head
off to meet his country's financial backers in Brussels with an
incomplete deal.
Greece's partners in the euro zone and the International
Monetary Fund are increasingly exasperated by a lack of
agreement on the measures they demand in return for a 130
billion euro bailout and time is running out for Athens before a
major March 20 bond repayment.
(Reporting by Luke Baker in Brussels, Michael Shields in Vienna
and Francesca Landini in Milan; Writing By John O'Donnell;
editing by Rex Merrifield)