BRIEF-Isoenergy says not proceeding with private placement
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017
BRUSSELS, March 13 EU finance ministers and officials met on Tuesday to discuss a European financial transaction tax, Hungary's deficit problems and IMF resources to be contributed to the euro zone's bailout funding.
For comments by officials and ministers from the meeting click on
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017
** This Diary is filed daily ** ---------------------------------------------------------------
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------