BRUSSELS, May 31 - Facebook, Twitter,
Google's YouTube and Microsoft pledged on
Tuesday to review requests for the removal of hateful content
posted on their platforms within 24 hours as part of a code of
conduct agreed with EU regulators.
Authorities across Europe have been trying in recent months
to get social platforms to crack down on rising online racism
following the refugee crisis, with some even threatening action
against the companies.
European Justice Commissioner Vera Jourova said tackling
illegal online hate speech has taken on added urgency because of
the increasing use of social media by terrorist groups to
radicalise young people and spread violence and hatred.
The European Commission said the four web giants will review
the majority of valid notifications for removal of illegal hate
speech in less than 24 hours and remove or disable access to
such content if necessary.
