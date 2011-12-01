BRUSSELS Dec 1 Customs officials can
seize suspected fake goods moving through the European Union
from one non-EU country to another if they find the products are
intended to be sold in the EU, Europe's highest court ruled on
Thursday.
The ruling by the Luxembourg-based EU Court of Justice (ECJ)
came after lower courts in Britain and Belgium sought advice on
whether suspected fakes from outside the single market could be
confiscated while transiting the EU.
Finnish phone maker Nokia had asked a British
court to review a decision by the country's customs agency not
to seize 400 contraband mobile phones in a shipment from Hong
Kong to Colombia, on the grounds that they were not meant for
the EU market.
And Dutch consumer electronics firm Philips wanted
action against a batch of fake electric shavers, which had
arrived in Antwerp, Belgium, with no stated destination.
The court said in a statement customs authorities could act
if there were indications "that one or more of the operators
involved in the manufacture, consignment or distribution of the
goods, while not having yet begun to direct the goods towards
European Union consumers, are about to do so or are disguising
their commercial intentions".
According to the European Commission, customs officials
seized fake goods worth more than 1 billion euros last year,
with four-fifths of the products coming from China. Turkey,
Thailand, Hong Kong and India also accounted for sizeable
amounts of fakes.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Rex Merrifield and Helen
Massy-Beresford)