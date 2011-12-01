* Lawyer sees verdict boosting brandowners' fight against
fakes
* Nokia welcomes ruling
(Adds comment from Nokia, lawyer)
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Dec 1 Customs officials can
seize suspected fake goods moving through the European Union
from one non-EU country to another if they find the products are
intended to be sold in the EU, Europe's highest court ruled.
Thursday's ruling by the Luxembourg-based EU Court of
Justice (ECJ) is a boost for trademark owners in their fight
against counterfeits.
It came after lower courts in Britain and Belgium sought
advice on whether suspected fakes from outside the single market
could be confiscated while transiting the EU.
The ECJ said customs authorities could act if there were
indications "that one or more of the operators involved in the
manufacture, consignment or distribution of the goods, while not
having yet begun to direct the goods towards European Union
consumers, are about to do so or are disguising their commercial
intentions".
The ruling will help brand owners in their fight against
fakes, said Geert Glas, an intellectual property (IP) expert at
law firm Allen & Overy in Brussels.
"Counterfeits in true transit cannot be stopped, but the
silver lining for IP owners is that it will be easier for them
to stop counterfeiters hoping to slip through the net by
disguising their intention to import fakes into Europe," he
said.
Finnish phone maker Nokia welcomed the ruling.
"This will help brand owners and customs in combating the
global, criminal activity of counterfeiting," said Lucy Nichols,
director of brand protection at the handset firm.
The company had asked a British court to review a decision
by the country's customs agency not to seize 400 contraband
mobile phones in a shipment from Hong Kong to Colombia, on the
grounds they were not meant for the EU market.
The ECJ verdict also related to Dutch consumer electronics
firm Philips, which wanted action against a batch of
fake electric shavers, which had arrived in Antwerp, Belgium,
with no stated destination.
According to the European Commission, customs officials
seized fake goods worth more than 1 billion euros ($1.35
billion) last year, with four-fifths of the products coming from
China.
Turkey, Thailand, Hong Kong and India also accounted for
sizeable amounts of fakes.
($1 = 0.743 Euros)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Rex Merrifield and Helen
Massy-Beresford)