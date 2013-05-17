* Threat in response to "unsustainable" fishing quotas

* Sanctions could also include EU ban on herring imports

* Move raises likelihood of sanctions in mackerel dispute

BRUSSELS, May 17 The European Union is considering closing its ports to fishing vessels from the Faroe Islands in protest at a sharp increase in herring quotas set by the self-governing Danish territory, the European Commission said on Friday.

The threat follows a decision by the Faroe Islands to more than double its herring quota in 2013, despite scientific calls for a 26 percent cut in overall catches of a stock it shares jointly with the European Union, Russia, Norway and Iceland.

The Commission said the quota decision threatened the sustainability of herring stocks, and warned that it was also considering banning Faroese herring imports to Europe - its main export market. The Faroe Islands are not part of the EU.

The Faroese authorities have said the higher quota is justified by an increase in the number of herring in their waters, as well as the traditionally low share of catches assigned to them - equivalent to about 5 percent of the total.

The latest move by the European Union increases the likelihood that it will adopt similar sanctions against the Faroe Islands and Iceland in a long-running dispute over mackerel quotas, which have drawn comparisons with the "cod wars" of the 1950s and 1970s between Britain and Iceland.

The European Union gave itself greater powers to impose sanctions on foreign fishing fleets last year, after Iceland and the Faroe Islands massively increased their annual quotas in response to an explosion in mackerel stocks in their waters.

The Commission has given the Faroe Islands one month to respond, after which it will ask EU governments to formally approve the sanctions. (Reporting by Charlie Dunmore; editing by Luke Baker)