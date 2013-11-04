GENEVA Nov 4 The government of the Faroe islands launched a trade dispute at the World Trade Organization on Monday to challenge a European Union ban on imports of Faroese herring and mackerel and restrictions on Faroese vessels entering EU ports.

"The measures implemented by the EU are in clear contravention of basic provisions of the WTO Agreement," the Faroese prime minister's office said in a statement.

"Contrary to claims by the EU that the measures are a means to conserve the Atlanto-Scandian herring, the coercive measures implemented by the EU against the Faroe Islands appear designed to protect EU industry interests."

